WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 151 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

