OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
OppFi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. LB Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OppFi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
