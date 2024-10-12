Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SCNI opened at $3.80 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

