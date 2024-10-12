Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Wharf Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This is a boost from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

