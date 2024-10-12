iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
