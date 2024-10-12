iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

