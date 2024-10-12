Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

