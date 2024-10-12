Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Varta Stock Performance
Shares of Varta stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Varta has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.
Varta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Varta
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.