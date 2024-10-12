Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

