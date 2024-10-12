Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.
Konecranes Company Profile
