Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Down 37.6% in September

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.21 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.
