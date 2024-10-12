WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 2,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

