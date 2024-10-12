DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.