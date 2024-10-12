Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expands By 92.8%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the September 15th total of 369,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.5 %

HMN stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 270.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

