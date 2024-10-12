Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.12. 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.71.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

