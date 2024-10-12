Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 19.35 and last traded at 19.62. Approximately 292,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 503,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.63.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 18.41 and a 200-day moving average of 19.70.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

