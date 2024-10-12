Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

