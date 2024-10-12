Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 36,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of C$35.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.5801527 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

