Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Vision Sensing Acquisition makes up 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.