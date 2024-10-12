iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Shares Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

