Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 37,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 150,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Mobilicom Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 3.71% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

