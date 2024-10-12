Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.32. 1,011,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 813,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$694.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

