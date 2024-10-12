European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 852 ($11.15) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.15). Approximately 123,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 182,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849 ($11.11).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £544.77 million, a P/E ratio of 753.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 878.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

European Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.99%.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

