Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

ESPR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

