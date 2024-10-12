Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $39.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 740,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,901.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 559,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 350,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3,658.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 317,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

