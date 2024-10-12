Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FedEx Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.86 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

