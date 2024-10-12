Brokers Offer Predictions for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.