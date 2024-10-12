Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Balchem Co. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.2 %

Balchem stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Balchem by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

