Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

VTLE stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 454.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

