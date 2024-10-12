StockNews.com Downgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of KB opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $67.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

