StockNews.com Downgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of KB opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $67.63.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.