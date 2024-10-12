RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $133.20.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

