Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $126.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

