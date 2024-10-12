Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $247.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

