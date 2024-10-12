Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.