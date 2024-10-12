StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
