StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 19.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

