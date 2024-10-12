Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

