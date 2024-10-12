Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
