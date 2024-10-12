Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARA Free Report ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.54% of Cara Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

