NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.