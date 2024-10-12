NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

