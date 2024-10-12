Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

