Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

