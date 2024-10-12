Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Lantronix Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,142.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,014 shares of company stock valued at $371,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

