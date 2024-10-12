Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,026 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

