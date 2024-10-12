Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,321.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

