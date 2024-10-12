Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.47.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $15,314,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

