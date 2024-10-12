Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.47.
AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $15,314,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
