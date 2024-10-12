FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sienna Senior Living Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.80. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

