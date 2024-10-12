Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.23.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

