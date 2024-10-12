Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.5 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.