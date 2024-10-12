CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$30.60 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE CAE opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$31.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

