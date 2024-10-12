Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $78.01. 290,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,424,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.24.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,156 shares of company stock worth $5,411,100. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

