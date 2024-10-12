GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $308.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $270.11 and last traded at $268.64, with a volume of 785186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.62.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

