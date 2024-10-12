Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$179.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$169.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.14.

CNR opened at C$159.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market cap of C$100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$157.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.42. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

