Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.88.

TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

